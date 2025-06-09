Speaking to The Sun at the British Soap Awards, Haig revealed that her predecessor Johnson, who played Vicki between 2003 and 2004, reached out ahead of her debut on the show.

"Scarlett sent me a beautiful email wishing me luck and being incredibly kind," Haig said. "It was a lovely thing to get. She said it's great fun playing Vicki Fowler and I couldn't agree more."

Scarlett Johnson. Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images.

Johnson previously confirmed that she was approached to reprise the role but decided to turn it down.

Her spokesman said in a statement: "Scarlett was approached and was flattered to be asked to return, but the timing wasn’t right for her to step back into the role."

Fowler returned to the Square back in March to attend her uncle Martin’s funeral after he passed away following the explosion at The Vic.

The recasting was announced back in February, with Haig saying in a statement at the time: "I am so excited. I have always watched the show, and I was born in February 1985, so I’m the same age as EastEnders!"

She continued: "It’s so cool to be playing a character like Vicki – we think we know her, but a lot has changed. I can’t wait for all the Albert Square drama ahead."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

