Alfie claimed that he was fine to go alone, and while in the waiting room, he befriended a fellow patient called Shahir (Johndeep More).

They bonded over Star Trek, before Alfie explained he had to rush to the toilet due to his pre-treatment enema kicking in. When he emerged, Alfie spotted that Shahir had been joined by some supportive friends, and felt lonely that no one was there with him.

Back in the Square, Linda felt guilty that her own problems had led her to neglect Alfie when he needed her, and she urged him to tell his other pals about his cancer. So she invited Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to The Vic, along with Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

As the men began having fun over drinks at the pub, Alfie avoided opening up. But then, sat in between his friends at the table, he asked them to move so he could get up.

When they didn't do so, Alfie shouted at them, and when he stood up, the group could see that he became incontinent, unable to get to the toilet in time.

As oblivious Ian mocked his mate, Alfie rushed out of The Vic, with a worried Linda watching on. But will Alfie find the words to confide in Ian, Billy and Patrick?

Will Alfie be honest with his friends? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

EastEnders is working with Prostate Cancer UK on Alfie's story, and the charity outlines that men having treatment can suffer from both bladder and bowel incontinence.

As the BBC soap raises awareness on the subject, let's hope Alfie will be able to lean on those who love him.

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can all for free at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: prostatecanceruk.org and Macmillan Cancer Support.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

