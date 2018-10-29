Since EastEnders, the 48-year-old actor has made guest appearances in the likes of Silent Witness, Law & Order: UK, Waterloo Road, Doctors, Casualty and Holby City.

He also played Torchwood Institute lab doctor Rajesh Singh in the Doctor Who episode Army of Ghosts, the character then getting killed off by the Daleks in the following instalment Doomsday.

James isn't, of course, the first actor to have made appearances in both EastEnders and Coronation Street. Michelle Collins played Cindy Beale in Walford before turning up in Weatherfield as Stella Price, while EastEnders stalwart June Brown made an early screen appearance on Corrie in 1970 as Mrs Parsons.

And earlier this year, eagle-eyed soap viewers noticed that veteran actress Eileen Davies had played Joan Murfield in EastEnders and Flora McArdle in Coronation Street over the same 12-month period.

