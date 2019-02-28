In the previous episode tonight, David's big brother Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) spilled the beans and revealed how he recently helped Shona after thugs tried to pressure the mum into smuggling drugs into the prison to save Clayton, whose life was being threatened.

Nick told David that Shona considered smuggling drugs into prison for Clayton. (Picture: ITV)

But although Nick pointed out Shona was innocent and didn't go through with the drug smuggling, David went on the warpath over her deception.

"All you've done is lie!" he angrily snapped at Shona. "Now I'm wondering what else you've lied about."

David soon found out when Shona told her fella about the DVD footage of the family sleeping, filmed by an intruder who recently broke into the Platt house.

Unwilling to put his family at any further risk from thugs associated with killer Clayton, David ordered Shona to pack her bags and leave, just as David's mum Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) returned home and wondered what the heck was going on!

Can Gail work her motherly magic on the domestic front... or will this really be the end for David and Shona? Keep watching to find out!

