Is Max Turner dead? Coronation Street teen's life hangs in the balance

The drama came after Max was released on bail, having been charged with spiking Amy Barlow's (Elle Mulvaney) drink several weeks ago after his intended target, Amy's uncle Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), refused to keep the secret any longer. This was due to Max cruelly exposing Nicky Wheatley's (Kimberly Hart-Simpson) past around the school.

Max Turner (Paddy Bever) was left in a critical condition in tonight's Coronation Street (29th April), after seriously injuring himself while trying to run away from his problems.

Max finally confessed the truth earlier this week after seeing Amy so tortured as she tried to identify the culprit of her ordeal. Although Max was genuinely sorry for what he had done, he still failed to recognise the enormity of the crime.

Tonight, Max's adoptive father David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) confiscated his phone as punishment. Later, with Max's attitude only growing worse, he and David had a huge row. As Max declared that he hated him, David told him that his late mum Kylie (Paula Lane) would be ashamed of him.

Later, as David tried to look like a respectable parent for Max's plea hearing, he and wife Shona (Julia Goulding) found that that he was missing. Little did they know that Max had packed a bag and ran away. He broke in to the Barbers, where David had earlier locked up Max's phone.

Having smashed the window to retrieve it, Max cut his leg as he climbed back outside. He fell to the ground as he began losing blood, but was found by Amy's boyfriend Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).

Jacob immediately sprang into action, instructing Simon to phone an ambulance while he used his clothing to stem the bleeding. He also managed to keep Max conscious while they waited for help to arrive.

As David rushed to Max's side, he was taken to hospital, where he was later told that Max needed an urgent operation. the doctor couldn't promise that Max would pull through, and David was distraught as he told Shona that the teen could die thinking that he didn't love him after their argument.

Will Max survive? And if he does, what will the consequences be for his heinous behaviour? Will he finally face up to everything?

