With the Platts in turmoil thanks to the discovery of Callum's corpse and Sarah's subsequent mental health problems, Kylie thinks that she's done enough damage. But can she convince David that a new life in Barbados is what's needed?

As Corrie fans know, though, Kylie isn't going to be making it as far as a tropical idyll. She's about to be killed off in shock scenes to be broadcast this week - and actress Paula Lane says that viewers should expect the unexpected.

When asked recently about whether Kylie's demise was one of the most shocking in the soap's history, the star said:

"Yes. Without a doubt. I'm not just saying this because I'm involved. I don't think I've ever read an ending like it. The audience is going to get a real sense of shock and surprise at how sudden her death is. They're going to feel those emotions."

Watch the scene from Thursday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

