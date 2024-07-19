"I mean, I'm not being funny, but I got dumped, so you're bringing up a very raw situation for me," Prenger joked about the topic of Glenda and Michael.

"I hope she finds love again. I mean, if Pedro Pascal wants to come on the show, I'll be happy to do it..."

You heard it here first, Corrie fans - Glenda's dream man, played by Pedro Pascal, might be on his way. You can watch a clip of Prenger's interview above now.

More like this

Ahead of the awards taking place, Prenger was asked whether she was happy to see Glenda finally getting a love interest, to which she said: "God love her, she’s been on every dating site. Michael dumped her and I’m still not over it, but hey-ho, she had a little dalliance with a toy boy.

Read more:

"Some fans want her and Steve McDonald to get together, one even called them the next Jack and Vera! Actually, I used to have a tight perm like Vera’s years go, and I wore these huge glasses.

"I looked like the love child of Russell Grant and Deirdre Barlow – how could Steve McDonald resist that? I don’t know what Tracy would have to say - I’m missing her in the show, I’ve got to admit."

Coronation Street picked up two wins at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards - for Best Young Performer, which went to Charlie Wrenshall, and for Best Storyline, for Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.