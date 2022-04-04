Viewers know that Emma and her flatmate Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) were involved in a car accident in the new year that caused the death of Jon's grandfather Ted (Duggie Brown) . The pensioner initially seemed fine, insisting he didn't need to go to the hospital as the pair took him home.

Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) was left devastated in tonight's Coronation Street (4th April), when she was forced to break off her relationship with new beau Jon Spear (Jordan Ford Silver) to protect her big secret.

But when Emma and Faye later returned to check on Ted, they were horrified to find that he had passed away. Instead of reporting the incident, they covered their tracks; but Faye eventually admitted everything to her policeman boyfriend Craig Tinker (Colson Smith). Craig helped cover up the crime, before quitting his job.

But as the trio attempted to move on, Emma secretly attended Ted's funeral and met a kindred spirit in his grandson Jon. They formed a romantic spark, but as their connection was revealed tonight, Jon recognised Craig from the aftermath of his grandad's death. The flatmates scrambled to come up with an alternative excuse as to where Jon had seen him before.

Emma and Faye accidentally caused Ted's death back in January ITV ITV

Faye and Craig were furious with Emma, and later told her she had no choice but to dump Jon - they now had a baby to think about and couldn't risk going to prison.

Emma was finding it more and more difficult to shield her part in Ted's death, but she agreed to Faye's demands and told an increasingly suspicious Jon he was just a fling, and that she had no real feelings for him, leaving him confused.

As Emma returned home, she was heartbroken over what she had done. She felt she had lost her last chance at love, as Jon was the best of the bunch when it came to her romantic relationships. She was further hurt by Faye's lack of concern for her as she continued to probe Emma over what Jon might do about Craig.

Is this really the last they will see of Jon? The truth has a habit of coming out in soapland, after all! We know that Emma is due to depart by the end of this week. Will she end up telling him everything, or is this about to come from an unexpected source? And if so, what will Jon do? Is Emma heading to prison?

Asked how Emma would cope with being locked up, Alexandra Mardell recently told RadioTimes.com and other media: "Oh gosh, it would not be good, I feel like she would be targeted straight away, poor Emma!

"But what would be interesting is to see if she went to prison and came back in the future, how she would have changed, how prison life has changed her."

You'll have to keep watching to find out which fate awaits Emma in her final week on-screen.

