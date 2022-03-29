Emma is currently embroiled in a complex storyline as she is dating Jon (Jordan Ford), the grandson of Ted - the man Emma and her friend Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) accidentally knocked over in a car accident.

Alexandra Mardell has spoken out about her upcoming exit from Coronation Street , saying she is "pleased" that her character Emma Brooker isn't being killed off.

The pair later returned to Ted's flat and were shocked to find him dead, but chose to cover up their involvement rather than tell the police.

When she decided to pay her respects at Ted's funeral, Emma met Jon, and beyond her guilt she took a liking to the young man.

An oblivious Jon felt the same way, and Emma formed a romantic relationship with him unbeknown to both Faye and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), who gave up his police career to protect their secret.

As Emma struggles to juggle her deceit with her love life, things are set to get worse when Jon meets Faye and Craig, and the truth spills out.

While we wait for the drama to unfold, Mardell has told RadioTimes.com and other media about playing her popular character, where she revealed she is happy that the door has been left open for a possible return in the future.

"I'm really, really pleased," she said. "I think even saying goodbye now is hard enough, but that little kind of hope of, 'One day!' There's a possibility I could go back. That keeps you going - it's not goodbye forever, you never know! But yeah, I'm really glad that she wasn't killed off."

Mardell added that she has "definitely not" drawn a line under Corrie for good. "I don't know what the future holds, but I'm just so glad that Emma's still alive - and hopefully she remains alive!"

The actress also described starring in Coronation Street as a dream job, saying: "Being on Corrie was always a career goal that I really wanted to do, so the fact that I was lucky enough to have that opportunity and be on Corrie, it’s just ridiculous, it’s still so surreal and I’m forever grateful for that."

"I kind of miss working with Sue [Nicholls] in the salon at Audrey’s as well. We had some amazing scenes in there, and that’s when you get everybody coming in and out - as well as the Rovers, which was lucky so I kind of had the best of both worlds, getting to work with so many people. But yeah, I’ve been really, really lucky. I can’t complain at all!”

Asked how it has felt to play such a central character on the show, Mardell replied that she considers herself "really, really lucky".

“I’ve been lucky with the stories that I’ve had, and I think I’ve been able to show lots of different sides of [Emma].”

While Mardell says a fond farewell to the ITV soap, we'll have to wait and see whether there is any chance of a happy ending for Emma, or whether she'll be heading to a police cell in the near future.

