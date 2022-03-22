Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) plays a dangerous game with her health, as Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) continues to take risks as she covers up her romance. Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is saddened as Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) moves on, and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) discovers Leanne Battersby's (Jane Danson) deceit over his son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan).

There's horror ahead for Gary Windass (Mikey North) as the body of his murder victim, Rick Neelan, is found - but what's next? Meanwhile, Abi Webster (Sally Carman) heads to court to fight for her baby, but she and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) are still hiding their guilty secret .

Read on for all the latest Coronation Street spoilers for the week of 28th March - 1st April 2022.

Rick's body is found

Coronation Street: Gary reacts to police news

Following recent events, Kelly is shocked when the police unearth a body at the new training ground for Weatherfield County. Gary and Maria (Samia Longchambon) try to hide their panic, and Kelly still has hope that her dad is alive and well somewhere. But it's not long before she is told the body does indeed belong to her absent father Rick.

Kelly is devastated and breaks down, as Gary's guilt weighs him down. When the teen confides how grateful she is to have him and Maria, Gary tells his wife that he is going to confess to Rick's murder. Maria tried to talk him out of it, but what will Gary decide? Is it time for him to pay for his crime?

Who did Gary Windass kill in Coronation Street as past catches up with him?

Abi goes to court

Coronation Street: Abi goes to court

As Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) continues to support Abi in her custody battle, little does she know that her own partner Imran is the father of baby Alfie. When Toyah postpones looking at wedding venues out of compassion, the pair are left feeling worse than ever. Imran later pleads Abi's case as she heads to court, hoping to help her keep Alfie. Will things go Abi's way?

Later in the week, Imran is more determined than ever to be in his son's life and he and Abi register the birth. Where does Abi go from here? Well, whatever becomes of Alfie's future it looks like she's have the daddy of all dramas to deal with first...

Toyah discovers Abi and Imran's secret?

Coronation Street: Kevin discovers the truth

When Kevin (Michael Le Vell) finds the birth certificate bearing Imran's name, and it's surely only a matter of time before Toyah hears the truth. Teasing how Toyah will react, star Taylor recently revealed: "It is the ultimate betrayal and for Toyah it is the most heartbreaking thing that could happen to her."

On Toyah's perception of Abi, she adds: "Toyah is going to have a huge conflict with her own conscience because fundamentally this is a woman who is damaged and an addict and who she would have helped in a previous life and has been helping. To suddenly be faced with the fact that she has this child with Imran will be a huge internal conflict for Toyah. And so we will see a battle in his mind with how she reconciles this and how she deals with the situation."

Summer spirals

Coronation Street: Summer spirals

Summer embarked on a worrying journey when she developed a crush on teacher Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), cutting down on eating which is having a detrimental affect on her diabetes. As she continues to work towards her A Levels at the same time, Summer's oblivious guardian Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) encourages her to have a night off.

Her friends can see that she is sidelining her health as she knocks back the wine, but when they mention her insulin levels Summer snaps at their concern. Will Summer realise just how much damage she is causing her body before it's too late?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sam comes clean

Coronation Street: Sam comes clean

Sam has found solace in playing chess as he adjusts to the loss of mum Natasha, with Roy Cropper (David Neilson) coaching the young boy. Recently his dad Nick banned him from playing the game as she was neglecting his schoolwork, but Leanne heard of his potential and chose to keep taking him to the café behind Nick's back.

When Nick's offer of a trip to the Space Centre fails to win any enthusiasm, Nick is confused. But when Sam confesses he hasn't stopped playing chess, Nick is angry with Leanne. Will he understand that his partner only had good intentions?

Emma lies to Faye and Craig

Coronation Street: Emma and Jon talk

Emma has been seeing new love interest Jon in private, aware that flatmates Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) and Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) would disapprove. Given that Jon is the grandson of Ted, the pensioner Emma and Faye accidentally knocked down and found dead shortly after, she is asking for trouble here.

With Jon about to move to Australia, Emma vows to make the most of the time they have left. She lies to her friends that she is meeting an old school friend, before spending the night in a hotel with Jon. Afterwards she is feeling more smitten than ever, but how much longer can her ruse last?

Tyrone is left upset

Coronation Street: Tyrone gets crushing news

As they prepare to set up home together, Fiz and new beau Phill (Jamie Kenna) are grateful when Tyrone kindly instructs the estate agent to lower the price of No.9 to help the sale along. Fiz thanks Ty for his his gesture, and reveals they are going to move into their new place sooner so they can get to work on the house.

Advertisement

Still harbouring feelings for his ex, Tyrone is saddened to realise that Fiz and their daughters will be leaving the Street so soon. He'll no doubt still be kicking himself for destroying his family unit in the first place. But will the move go ahead as planned?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.