Emma Brooker heartache as Craig discovers secret on Coronation Street
What will Craig do?
There's more drama on the way for Emma Brooker (played by Alexandra Mardell) on Coronation Street, when the truth about her secret lover emerges.
In scenes that will air next week, suspicious Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) get closer to discovering Emma's new lover.
It's fair to say Faye and Craig wouldn't approve of the fact she's dating Jon Spear (Jordan Ford Silver), who happens to be the grandson of Ted, the man Faye ran over and who subsequently died.
Craig put his career in the police force on hold to help Faye and Emma cover up the tragic accident - so he certainly wouldn't be pleased to hear about Emma doing something so reckless...
Despite the unconventional romance, Emma and Jon have been getting on like a house on fire - but if the secret emerges, that's likely to change.
Next week, Craig asks Emma to take his dog out for a walk, and the loved-up cobbles resident brings along Jon for a stroll.
They bump into Beth Tinker (Lisa George), who can't help but wonder who the mystery man is with Emma - the latter lies and says he's just an old mate from school.
Beth tells Craig about her unusual encounter with Emma and Jon, and he's immediately suspicious about the real identity of this man, and sets about confronting Emma.
With her secret about to come out, how will Craig react?
