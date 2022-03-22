Her words come just as Sarah and Adam are at loggerheads thanks to his ex Lydia Chambers (Rebecca Ryan), who has successfully managed to split the couple by planting fake evidence that Adam has been having an affair with her.

Tina O'Brien has revealed she has her doubts over the marriage of her Coronation Street character Sarah and husband Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).

Lydia also deliberately trashed her flat and framed Adam so he would get arrested. With Sarah having told Adam she has now filed for divorce, Lydia's twisted scheme has worked very well.

In a confrontation this week we finally learned Lydia's backstory, as she reminded Adam of their past relationship and how he once pressured her to have an abortion. She then ended up pushing him off a balcony.

While we wait to find out if Adam will be okay and whether Lydia will pay for her actions, O'Brien recently told Digital Spy and other media that she is torn over whether Sarah and Adam should get back together.

"It's a tough one," she mused. "Before this storyline I would have said they were unbreakable and really good together. I think this storyline has shown the worse in both of them.

"The fact that Sarah hasn't trusted her own husband, the fact that she was so quick to doubt him, the fact that she was so quick to believe this girl who hasn't been on the scene that long says already that there are trust issues."

The star made some strong points, as regardless of Adam's track record it's never wise for a soap spouse to fall for the words of a stranger over their own partner's protests! But O'Brien added that the storyline has also shone a light on Adam's disrespectful behaviour.

With both Adam and Sarah having lived on the cobbles on and off since childhood, the actress noted that the pair are now "trying to grow up together", and also that "they're trying to become normal people together"."But I think it's also shown that Adam hasn't been respectful of women over the years. He's treated them like pieces of meat and he says he's this changed man, but I don't know if he has grown up."

This perhaps isn't the best foundation for a marriage built to last, but as O'Brien pointed out, the couple's future is in the hands of the show. "It's up to the writers to decide if they can get over this."

She was also asked if she had a favourite scene partner amongst Sarah's love interests, and praised all her co-stars. "I couldn't ever choose. I've been incredibly fortunate to work with some really great guys."

O'Brien, who has portrayed Sarah since 1999, was also full of affection for her character's extended family.

"But my favourite relationship is my Platts – no men, just my family. I adore them. I'm very fortunate when we get to work together. It feels like magic.

"It's like we are a little family, especially when we've got Sue (Nicholls) playing Audrey. Hopefully now coming out of COVID, I hope we can get to do those scenes again. It's just magic."

