Coronation Street's Toyah furious as Spider reveals he's married

Spider returned to the cobbles earlier this year just as Toyah was throwing herself back into activism, a cause that the pair bonded over in their younger days. Unfortunately, this has coincided with Toyah's murder charge, as she is currently on bail and awaiting trial after causing the death of husband Imran (Charlie de Melo).

Not long ago, Toyah and Spider slept together as their spark was reignited, although they decided to stay friends. However, it's become increasingly clear that Spider is hiding something - and Corrie's producer, Ian MacLeod, has teased that this spells more trouble for Toyah.

Martin Hancock as Spider Nugent in Coronation Street ITV

In the meantime, she was keen to join in with a new protest tonight which was organised by Griff, a friend of Spider's. With Underworld boss Carla Barlow (Alison King) planning to strike a business deal with a man called Nadeem, Griff intended to disrupt those plans. Toyah warned Carla about Nadeem's dodgy working practices, urging her to rethink the deal - and later, the protest got underway.

Things took a nasty turn when Nadeem called the police, and Griff threw a bottle at officer Craig Tinker (Colson Smith), who ended up with a minor head injury. Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) was worried sick for her sister as Toyah refused to leave the chaotic situation, and Spider was also deeply concerned for her.

He made a show of pushing another policeman, creating a deliberate diversion so he too would get arrested, and Leanne was able to drag Toyah away before things got even more out of hand. Later, as Leanne and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) complained over the selfishness of the protest, Toyah arrived, annoyed at how it had all played out.

But Leanne pointed out that Toyah was taking stupid risks, and that she might want to think more carefully - especially as Spider had now risked his own freedom to protect her. Toyah was thoughtful over this news, and called Spider to meet her at the flat.

As Spider confirmed he wasn't facing any charges, Toyah was grateful for what he had done for her. With Spider having declared that he loved her last week, she told him she felt the same and leaned in for a kiss – but Spider pulled away, telling Toyah that he was married.

Outraged, and still hurting from Imran's betrayals, Toyah unleashed her anger at Spider and threw him out. But is that the full story? And will Toyah cut Spider out of her life for good?

