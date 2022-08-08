Is Jenny Connor leaving Coronation Street after surprising offer?

In scenes airing last week in the ITV soap, Jenny's stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) heard from her own boyfriend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) that he had witnessed Leo acting suspiciously .

Leo had been seen dressed in a smart suit in the middle of the night at the Rovers, and Daisy passed this information on to Jenny - along with Daniel's observation that Leo had worked his last day at his current job.

When Leo took Jenny for dinner at the Bistro, she was understandably distracted and jumped to the conclusion that Leo had met someone else. But Leo quickly revealed that he had had a job interview online with potential employers in Canada, which explained why he was dressed to the nines at 3am.

He then dropped the bombshell that he had been offered the job abroad, with Jenny assuming that the meal was his way of breaking off their relationship. But Leo added that he actually wanted Jenny to join him and move to Toronto. Jenny was stunned over his declaration - but what will she do next?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Jenny moving to Canada?

Jenny will confide in Daisy. ITV

Of course, Coronation Street is keeping Jenny's decision under wraps until transmission. But what we do know is that Daisy will spot an opportunity to take charge of the pub if Jenny leaves! The landlady soon confronts Daisy over wanting to get rid of her - but will Jenny take Leo up on his offer?

We know she loves running the Rovers, and when late, estranged husband Johnny Connor (Richard Hawley) wanted to sell up amid their divorce, Jenny got the money together to keep hold of the place and remain behind that bar. So will she be willing to leave it behind after such a fight to keep it?

Fans welcomed Jenny back to Weatherfield after a 22-year absence in 2015, so with the character having set off for pastures new before, could she choose to do so all over again? Jenny has plenty of friends who would miss her, including beloved foster mother Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) and pal Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

But even so, could we be about to see a classic soap surprise in the form of a sudden exit? You'll just have to tune in to find out.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.