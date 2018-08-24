Johnny and Jenny Connor have sprung a surprise on the residents of Coronation Street with their reopening of the beloved Rovers Return. Prior to the relaunch, the news owners at the pub had been promising a new era for the backstreet boozer. Gone would be Betty's hot pot, in would come a gastropub menu complete with halloumi kebabs and beetroot burgers. The Connors had also teased that the establishment itself would be changing its name from Rovers Return to simply Roverz.

But tonight's double bill saw the big unveiling reveal that Johnny and Jenny had changed...absolutely nothing. Yes, the Rovers was looking exactly the same - and the new landlord and landlady were very amused that they'd managed to hoodwink everyone and attract so many customers in the process. "The Rovers is the Rovers - a Weatherfield landmark, a timeless reminder of how pubs used to be. And should be," said Johnny at the start of a (longwinded, it has to be said) speech.