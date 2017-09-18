And you can get a sneak peek look at the pivotal moment right here as Aidan drops the bombshell news on his bride to be.

Speaking about tonight's drama, Shayne Ward said recently: “You just wouldn’t want to be Aidan,” Ward said. “It’s fiery and upsetting but you do feel sorry for both him and Eva.”

But will Eva decide to call off the wedding? Or go ahead and marry Aidan in the wake of his confession?

More like this

Advertisement

Watch the scene below. Beneath that, there's an interview with Shayne Ward from the set of Coronation Street. And don't forget to watch our 60-second rundown of all this week's drama.