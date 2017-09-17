Coronation Street: Aidan and Eva's wedding is "upsetting", says Shayne Ward
The actor also teases Carla's big return
Coronation Street star Shayne Ward has revealed to RadioTimes.com that Aidan is in for a rough ride on his wedding day to Eva.
As Corrie fans know, Eva is determined to wreak revenge on Aidan after discovering all about his affair with Maria - and, in true soap fashion, it seems that the nuptials won't go to plan.
"You just wouldn't want to be Aidan," Ward said. "It's fiery and upsetting but you do feel sorry for both him and Eva."
Ward also teased the upcoming return of his screen sister Carla Connor (Alison King), whose comeback has been announced for Christmas.
"Everybody is very excited about Ali King returning," the actor said, "and it's an absolutely beautiful welcome back."
