But Hope was actually visiting Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie) to ask for the pill! Dr Gaddas urged Hope to speak to her parents, refusing to prescribe the pill, given that Hope wasn't yet having sex at aged 13. She also gave Hope some condoms and some information about safe sex.

At home, Hope fought with younger sister Ruby (Billie Naylor), and Fiz walked in just as the packet of condoms was on display. As Ruby revealed Hope's crush on Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes), Hope raged, while Tyrone and Fiz questioned where she got the contraceptives.

When Hope replied, Fiz called the surgery and demanded to speak to Dr Gaddas; but there was soon a much bigger distraction for Fiz when she bumped into Alina in the Freshco car park.

Alina explained that she had been called as a witness in the human trafficking trial, and Fiz soon spotted a photo of a little boy on Alina's phone.

Alina claimed that he was her nephew, but Fiz was rattled, confiding in Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) that she suspected the boy was Tyrone's son.

Maria encouraged Fiz to visit Alina, who she knew was staying at Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) hotel. Fiz did so, asking for confirmation that the little boy was Alina's son.

Alina insisted that no one needed to know they had seen each other, and she was returning to Romania the next day.

Meanwhile, Tyrone made a mess of the Hope situation when he confronted Jack, who later told Hope he wasn't interested in her.

Hope told Tyrone that she would never speak to him again, but when Fiz arrived home, she couldn't concentrate on Tyrone's explanation, eventually revealing her suspicions about Alina.

Tyrone tried to suggest that the child couldn't be his, but Fiz knew there was a strong chance he was, urging him to see Alina and ask her if they had a son together.

Heading to the Chariot Square Hotel, Tyrone was told by Debbie that Alina had since checked out of the hotel. Will he track her down, and is Tyrone the father of Alina's son?

