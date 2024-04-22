She was uneasy when asked to search a park, but the day got worse for Toyah when she spotted some men with shovels, who explained when quizzed that they were sure Roy had buried missing teen Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) there!

Making out that she was outraged over Roy's plight, Toyah ordered them to stop, grabbing a shovel and smashing their car window!

Nick arrived, managing to calm Toyah down and taking her home with him. There, Toyah took out her frustration on poor Sam, shouting at him for losing Freddie in the first place.

Nick was stunned at Toyah's outburst, but worse was to come when Toyah was arrested for criminal damage.

At the police station, Toyah's attitude didn't help matters as she refused to cooperate, insisting that the men she had found at the park were in the wrong.

After a conversation with solicitor Joel Deering (Calum Lill), Toyah apologised for what she had done, and Craig was able to close the case and release her.

At the flat, Toyah faced the wrath of stepsister Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), who was unimpressed over how Toyah had treated Sam, and questioned what was going on with her.

Toyah insisted that Leanne should take a look at her own life, given that the latter is currently relying on the dodgy teachings of Rowan Cunliffe (Emrhys Cooper) to help her through life.

After buying a single yellow rose, Toyah bumped into Joel, thanking him for his earlier help. When Joel asked who the flower was for, Toyah claimed it was an apology for Leanne.

But we soon saw Toyah stood over an area in the park with the rose, tearfully uttering that she was sorry.

Coronation Street spoilers have confirmed that Toyah will confess to giving birth to a stillborn baby girl when she was 19, after which she buried the child in the park.

The baby was conceived when Toyah was raped in 2001, but at the time, there was no hint that Toyah was pregnant.

Anyone affected by Toyah's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

