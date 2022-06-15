Earlier in the week, Toyah delivered a heartfelt eulogy at husband Imran's (Charlie de Melo) funeral . But with her ex Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) having been quizzed by police over her ruse with baby Susie a few years ago, he arrived to warn her.

Toyah headed straight to the station to speak to DS Swain (Vicky Myers), where she admitted that, as far as Adam Barlow's (Sam Robertson) recent allegations were concerned, she may have flippantly said she would kill Imran - but she had no intention of actually doing so.

She added that she didn't understand the link between recent events and her actions regarding Susie, but it was clear that Swain viewed Toyah's fixation on having children as a factor in Imran's death.

Imran died after pulling Toyah from the wreckage in Coronation Street (ITV)

Toyah was arrested and charged with murder, and given a duty solicitor, Kim (Rebecca Hesketh-Smith) who suggested she consider pleaded diminished responsibility. Toyah was too busy obsessing over Kim's arm tattoo, however, convinced it might have an impact on her in court! That inner-snobbery was also present in Leanne, despite the fact that the solicitor seemed to know what she was doing.

With Toyah refusing to admit there was even a chance that she wanted to kill Imran and, potentially, herself, Leanne went behind the back of partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and used money from the Bistro to fund a new legal representative for Toyah.

Toyah was grateful as the pair spoke on the phone, but the conversation soon took a turn. As a reminder, viewers know that Toyah drove the car into a wall just after Imran told her about his criminal behaviour to frame Abi Webster (Sally Carman) in the custody battle for their son Alfie.

Leanne is unaware of this, as Toyah has maintained that she knew nothing about this until after Imran's death - but Leanne has already expressed worries over the possibility that Toyah could be guilty.

So when Toyah asked if Leanne believed her, there was a pause that lingered a little too long for Toyah's liking before she said yes. "If my own sister thinks I did it, what chance have I got?" Toyah exclaimed.

Will the truth be exposed, or will Toyah confess? Either way, she could be looking at a long time behind bars!

