Earlier this week, Toyah was arrested and charged with death by dangerous driving, following her role in the horrific car crash that claimed the life of her husband Imran (Charlie de Melo). Imran collapsed after suffering a heart attack at the scene, shortly after saving Toyah's life.

After being released on bail, Toyah just wanted to get away, and seemingly ignored Leanne's advice that leaving would only make her look guilty. But of course, viewers are aware that Toyah drove the car into a wall soon after Imran confessed to framing Abi so he could gain custody of his baby son Alfie.

With no idea of the extent of Toyah's lies, Leanne continued to worry tonight as she discovered that Toyah had never arrived at their cousin's house after fleeing on Monday. She was furious when Imran's friends Zeedan (Qasim Akhtar) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) questioned her over Toyah's actions, and even more incensed when she learned that their concern was thanks to a conversation held between an already suspicious Adam (Sam Robertson) and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne).

Toyah is responsible for Imran's death ITV

With Peter harbouring misgivings due to Toyah's previous scam to pass off Eva Price's (Catherine Tyldesley) baby Susie as theirs when they were a couple, Peter explained his thoughts over Toyah's fixation on being a mother, and why it led him to wonder over the lengths she would go to.

Although Leanne defended Toyah, she later admitted to partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that she couldn't help but wonder whether Toyah had crashed the car intentionally to punish Imran.

Little did she know that a broken Toyah was hiding out at her flat, sobbing over all that had happened over the past few days. Will Leanne find her - and if she does, will she continue to offer her support, or will her new doubts lead her to question Toyah over her part in Imran's death?

