One episode will follow Sarah (Tina O’Brien), who is determined to rid daughter Bethany (Lucy Fallon) of her ex-abuser Nathan (Chris Harper), by proving he is behind Lauren’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, another will follow Carla (Alison King) and Bobby (Jack Carroll), who are accused of perverting the course of justice as they try to clear Roy’s name, and a third will follow DS Swain (Vicky Myers) and her investigation, as she also has Nathan in her sights.

Read more:

More like this

The fourth will follow Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) as she fights for justice for Roy, just as far right activist Griff (Michael Condron) ends up back in Weatherfield prison, looking to force a confession out of Roy by any means necessary. Friday's episode will then see a new day dawn as the mystery of Lauren’s fate is unravelled.

You can watch the teaser right here now.

On the upcoming week, executive producer Iain MacLeod said: "This week is so gripping and unlike anything Coronation Street has done before, in terms of the story-telling. It’s modern, really exciting and has some of our favourite characters right in the middle of the drama.

"The murder mystery around Lauren has had us all on the edge of our seats and the race against time across this week to solve it before Roy gets seriously hurt is so engrossing and cleverly plotted. It is also the launchpad for a massive new chapter in that narrative – so you really won’t want to miss it, if you want to carry on trying to piece together this thrilling puzzle!"

MacLeod was promoted from his position producing Coronation Street earlier this year to also oversee Emmerdale, as Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.