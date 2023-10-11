Sarah Barlow (Tina O'Brien) discussed how anyone could just snap in the heat of the moment; while Carla Barlow (Alison King) lamented that trying to protect Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) had resulted in the opposite.

In the present, Jenny was avoiding Stephen. But, having secretly booked a solo flight for that day, Stephen asked Jenny to transfer her savings into a joint account, and Jenny squirmed as she tried to put him off.

Stephen then tricked Michael into giving him his access code for the factory accounts, and Carla was horrified when Stephen promptly stole £250,000 from Underworld!

When Sarah found out, the penny dropped that she should have exposed her uncle for stealing the equity from his mum Audrey Roberts's (Sue Nicholls) house, and she rang her gran to inform her.

After walking in on a raging Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) attacking Stephen, Audrey confronted her son, who blamed his thieving on her for abandoning him as a child.

There was cause for concern for Audrey when Stephen looked set to threaten her life with a bloodied trophy, but she was later found safe at the salon.

Gail Platt in Coronation Street.

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) finally suspected Stephen was a murderer when Kevin mentioned lifting a heavy roof box for Stephen - the same one that had just been found with a body in it!

Meanwhile, Tim Metcalfe's (Joe Duttine) absence was still riling wife Sally (Sally Dynevor), but she and Tim's mum Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox) were worried sick when Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) insisted that Tim hadn't gone to the football with him.

Hearing a body had been found, Sally, Elaine and Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth) rushed to the canal, before reporting Tim missing to the police. DS Swain (Vicky Myers) assured Sally that the body couldn't be Tim's if she had seen him the day before.

Later, Swain ordered police to Manchester airport, where Stephen was booked on a flight to Bangkok. Instead, he was seen at Liverpool, where he tried to buy a ticket to Frankfurt.

But it turned out his passport was missing, forcing Stephen to return to the Street as he watched Jenny in secret. Will Swain catch him?

