Peter Ash has spoken about the emotional moment his Coronation Street character Paul Foreman's Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis was revealed to his partner Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

In scenes which aired last week, Billy learned the truth when he walked into a court hearing, which saw a judge declare Paul's terminal condition when giving him a suspended sentence for his recent crime spree.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, Ash explained what it was like filming the devastating reveal: "We had been waiting quite a long [time] for that moment, because for the longest time only Dee Dee is knowing about the MND. So it was quite a big moment, obviously for Paul to let his partner know exactly what he's been going through.

"It was quite emotional to film, really. I love working with Dan, and we have a great time; but when we do these heavy scenes as well, it's always really nice, we have a nice kind of rhythm off each other.

"It was quite emotional to film those scenes, I think especially because we had just met Rob Burrow that afternoon during the lunch break. But quite big scenes in terms of the storyline so far, they were."

Asked whether Paul is glad of the support he can now get from Billy, or if instead he wants to spare him from the situation, the actor said: "I'd say probably a bit of both. Obviously, it is a massive relief to him for Billy to know, even though he didn't want him to know yet, because he knows how he'd take it and the heartache it'll cause to people he loves.

"But Paul is definitely willing to accept the help, but there will be a part of him as well that doesn't want to put Billy through that. He is going to end up having to say goodbye to Paul within the next few years, so there is a part of him that I think will want to spare him from that.

More like this

"But obviously he loves the guy as well."

After an argument with twin sister Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell), Paul refused to attend her wedding in a bid to keep his illness from her.

But, ultimately, the pair will make amends tonight, and Paul is able to walk Gemma down the aisle as she marries Chesney Brown (Sam Aston).

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Paul gives a speech in his sister's honour, and Ash summed up his alter ego's complicated feelings about the occasion during the special moment.

"Bittersweet is the exact word I was going to use - it is, totally. He's loving the day for what it is, but he's also thinking this could be one of the last big days like this he gets.

"He has no idea how long left; he's been diagnosed possibly three years.

"It's a bit of an impromptu [speech] because, of course, he didn't think he was going to go, and then all of a sudden he's got to come up with a speech.

"It's a little bit off the cuff, but in that moment, seeing Gemma with Chesney now and all the kids, it does get to him a bit, and it's a bit touch-and-go whether he can get through the speech or not."

On whether Paul can contain his illness from his loved ones much longer, the actor told us: "You bottle anything up, eventually it's going to spill out. Something this big, this life-changing, I don't think he can keep that in much longer. It's not going to happen."

Coronation Street will air every night this week at the earlier time of 7.30pm.

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.