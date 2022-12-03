Also, Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) fibs to new fiancée Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) for all the best reasons, while Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) keeps a troubling truth from partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson). This won't end well...

Secrets are everywhere in Weatherfield in the lead-up to Christmas. First up is Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), who planned to keep quiet about her miscarriage so as not to lose the cash she acquired from would-be parents Esther and Mike. But it looks like Summer's lies will be revealed soon enough.

Meanwhile, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) needs boyfriend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) to step up when she makes an unsettling discovery; and Ken Barlow (William Roache) is struggling to decide between Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr) and Martha Fraser (Stephanie Beacham). Oh, we feel so sorry for him(!)

Evil Griff (Michael Condron) continues to manipulate Max Turner (Paddy Bever), while Jacob Hay's (Jack James Ryan) fresh start is rocked by a shock visitor.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers from 12th -16th December 2022.

7 Coronation Street spoilers

1. Summer comes clean?

Summer's lies are about to spill out. ITV

Mike and Esther insist on dropping off Summer and boyfriend Aaron Sandford (James Craven) off at the hospital for the baby scan, agreeing to wait outside. But as the young couple play for time, Mike suddenly appears and announces that he should attend the scan with Summer. Left with no option but to confess that she's no longer pregnant, Summer and Aaron prepare to confess. But how will Mike react?

Later, Summer is desperate to raise the £10k to pay back Mike, and she calls Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank), Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pearce) and Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) together and says she and Aaron need the large cash sum to go travelling. The trio are sceptical as they quiz Summer on her plans, but there's a new shock for Summer when Mike and Esther reveal that they'll forget the money owed and offer them more if Summer will be their surrogate!

When Billy finds out, he is determined to stop Summer from going through with it. He tries to lay down the law with Mike and Esther, but Mike replies that it's Summer's decision. Billy then threatens to report them to the police over the surrogacy plan, but will he? And what will Summer do next?

2. Daisy's health scare

Daisy can't rely on Daniel's support. ITV

Daisy is unnerved when Daniel spots a magazine article written by his ex, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon). But Daniel is inspired to start writing again, and Daisy is soon distracted when she finds a lump in her breast. Stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) advises her to confide in Daniel, who is shaken as he insists he'll go with her to see the doctor.

But Daniel masks his anxiety as he promises to meet his girlfriend at the medical centre, and ends up drinking in the Rovers, and Jenny is horrified to realise that he's let Daisy down. Announcing that Daisy might have cancer, drunken Daniel staggers out, and his brother Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) persuades him that alcohol isn't the answer and that Daisy needs him, so Daniel interrupts her appointment, staggering in worse for wear. How will Daisy react?

3. Ken's torn between two lovers

Ken's two love interests finally meet. ITV

Martha tells Ken that she starts rehearsals on a new play in Hull the following day, and he's gutted. But when Wendy hears from Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) that Ken made a night of it with Martha the previous day, she's put out. Ken is torn over whether to follow his head or his heart, and he's stunned when Martha suggests he moves to Hull with her. Hmm, which of the two women that Ken cheated on his beloved Deirdre with will he choose?

Ken later secures the Bistro as an alternative venue for the play when the theatre is flooded. Martha steps in for the injured lead, and introduces herself to Wendy by apologising for stealing Ken away from her. Wendy reveals that actually, she has broken up with Ken - so how will Martha feel now? Has Ken learned nothing from decades of affairs? It seems not!

4. Tyrone's wedding surprise

Fiz walks in on a strange sight. ITV

After his proposal to Fiz, Tyrone confides his wedding surprise to Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman). But when he shows them the wedding dress he chose with Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell), Abi tells him it's hideous and Fiz will hate it. Have you learned nothing from Don't Tell the Bride, Ty?

Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) agrees to make some alterations to the dress in the hope that Fiz will like it, but disaster strikes when Fiz walks in to find Gemma modelling a wedding dress while Beth pins it and wants to know what's going on! Will they be able to cover, or is Tyrone's romantic plan destined to fail?

5. Nick lies to Leanne

Nick isn't being honest. ITV

Nick has told Leanne that he was able to use son Sam Blakeman's (Jude Riordan) inheritance to fund the Bistro's repairs. But actually, killer Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) lent him the money. Coming up, the couple continue to worry about their finances, and stepson Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) reveals he's lost his job.

When Nick tells Leanne that repair costs are increasing, Leanne says they'll have to dip into the inheritance again. Guilty Nick feels terrible over his deceit, knowing that he's started something he's already regretting with Harvey. What will he do next?

6. Griff keeps Max onside

Griff gives Max a gift. ITV

Keen to keep Max as the group's official videographer, Griff presents the teen with a new top of the range video camera and offers him the role. Max is thrilled, and Griff follows this up with a new laptop to help him edit films and run the gang's social media pages. But with Griff leading a hateful campaign against refugees, will Max escape their racist clutches before it's too late?

7. Jacob's mystery visitor

Ciaran Griffiths as Damon in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla Barlow (Alison King) offers stepson Simon a job at Underworld after his employment issues, but Leanne is unimpressed that it means he'll be working with ex-drug runner Jacob. When Jacob and Simon spot someone stealing from the factory van, they confront the thief.

Leanne is upset to see Simon acting so matey with Jacob, while Jacob is stopped by a man called Damon (Ciaran Griffiths), a man said to be just passing through with a quick hello. But Jacob bitterly sends Damon on his way. Who is he? Fans can read an early insight into his identity here.

