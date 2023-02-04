Sean's friend Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) has been looking out for him, sharing his suspicions about Laurence (Robert Shaw Cameron) after the reveal that his late wife fell from a mountain.

Actor Antony Cotton has weighed in on Sean Tully's dangerous liaison with newcomer (and potential murderer) Laurence Reeves in Coronation Street .

While Todd has backed down from sharing his grim thoughts for Sean's sake, it seems as though he was right to be worried.

In upcoming Corrie scenes, Sean will think "the worst" of Laurence after Todd and Eileen (Sue Cleaver) receives an ominous warning from a cab driver called Mitch.

Todd talks to Sean, who immediately dismisses the idea of Laurence posing a threat to his safety. He also shows Laurence a picture of Mitch, but he firmly denies knowing him.

Todd then goes to see Mitch, who pulls out a picture of himself with Laurence and his wife, confirming the two men have met before.

The cabbie reveals he and Laurence were having an affair at the time and that his ex-lover's wife's death might not have been a tragic accident after all.

But what does Sean think about all that? Particularly as Laurence has a mountain getaway planned for the two of them...

Mitch warns Eileen and Todd against Laurence in Coronation Street. ITV

"When Sean is on his own he starts to think about what Todd has said about how Laurence's wife has died," Cotton told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"As soon as Todd puts a flea in his ear, about what he knows about Laurence, Sean reacts badly and tells him he's a spiteful evil liar but the moment he gets two minutes to himself he starts thinking, 'You know what, it is probably true.'"

Will Sean go away with Laurence? Or will he listen to Todd?

