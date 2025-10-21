This article includes discussion of suicide and coercive control that some readers may find distressing.

The return of Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) is finally around the corner, and she has a happy, blended family with her.

This comes just as Eva's half-sister, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson), walks in on her ex, Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) asking her stepsister Toyah (Georgia Taylor) to marry him!

Meanwhile, Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) makes her move on ex-wife Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), despite Carla Connor (Alison King) arriving home.

Elsewhere, newcomer Maggie Driscoll (Pauline McLynn) offers a listening ear to Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey).

And Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) discovers another of half-brother Carl Webster's (Jonathan Howard) secrets.

Also, Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan) accuses Jake Windass (Bobby Bradshaw) of being her online troll, and Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) is fuming when Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) discusses his money woes.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for Monday 27th October - Friday 31st October 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Eva Price horrifies Maria Connor with return – and steps in over Toyah and Leanne Battersby's feud

The Rovers' sale is a surprise for Eva. ITV

Outside the Rovers, Ben Driscoll (Aaron McCusker) removes Eva's blindfold and reveals he's bought the pub for her.

Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) spots her former love rival and is horrified, and we know there's a showdown on the way between these two!

A delighted Eva thanks Ben for the best surprise ever, and Leanne is thrilled to see her sister.

Eva and Leanne are reunited! ITV

But when Eva asks her to fetch Toyah so they can all have a drink and clear the air, Leanne walks into the Bistro to find Nick down on one knee, proposing to Toyah.

How will Leanne react, and will Toyah say yes to Nick?

At the pub, Eva is joined by daughter Susie (Aurora Bradshaw), along with Ben's son Ollie Driscoll (Raphael Akuwudike).

Leanne walks in on the proposal. ITV

Ben tells Ollie he has a business proposition for him, just as Toyah storms in to have a go at Leanne.

Eva orders everyone out, locks up the Rovers and insists that it's time for Leanne and Toyah to sort out their differences once and for all. Will they bury the hatchet?

Later, Eva and Ben celebrate, but Eva is horrified when Ben's mum Maggie announces she's moving in.

Eva steps in between Toyah and Leanne. ITV

Admiring the new sign over the door, Eva holds a staff meeting about a Halloween party.

But there's confusion when Maggie declares that Eva might be landlady, but she's Eva's boss.

Eva is not pleased to see Maggie. ITV

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) tells Ollie that the case against him has been dropped, and Ollie explains to Ben that his car had a dodgy MOT which caused an accident.

After catching up with her ex, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson), Eva invites him to the party.

But later, she mistakes Adam for Ben, as they're both dressed as vampires, and throws her arms around him!

Eva mistakes her ex, Adam, for Ben. ITV

Ben is amused to see Adam hurrying out, and Eva explains Adam is her ex, but Ben has no reason to be jealous.

But as Maggie overhears and wonders how many more skeletons Eva has in her cupboard, will she be causing trouble for Eva and Ben?

2. Becky Swain swoops in to win Lisa Swain back amid Carla Connor's discovery

Carla returns to a shock. ITV

Lisa tells Roy Cropper (David Neilson) that any feelings she had for Becky are in the past, and she can't wait to see Carla.

But when Carla arrives and Becky purposely lets slip that she's been staying over, Carla is taken aback.

Carla later sees the video of Lisa and Becky modelling Betsy's (Sydney Martin) designs, and she tells Lisa she's leaving the Halloween party.

Becky tries to tempt Lisa. ITV

Betsy explains to Becky what Carla saw, and Becky forms a plan and heads to the party.

After choosing the track to which they had their first wedding dance, Becky reminds Lisa of their vows and how she meant every word.

As Becky tells Lisa they could be happy again, will she make her move?

And how will Lisa respond?

3. Maggie Driscoll supports troubled Asha Alahan

Maggie supports Asha. ITV

Asha is clearly struggling as she helps Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) with birthday preparations for the quads.

Gemma opens up about her own depression, and how she eventually learned to control her dark thoughts.

Asha thanks her, but once alone, relives her recent trauma and hears Naomi's voice in her head.

Maggie finds an upset Asha and encourages her to share her troubles.

Asha discusses her suicide attempt and life as a paramedic, and Maggie suggests Asha must have helped those in similar circumstances at work.

When Maggie urges Asha to show herself the same kindness, her words strike a chord.

Has Asha turned a corner?

If you need help and support on issues raised within this article, please visit Samaritans, CALM, Rethink Mental Illness and Mind for guidance.

Coronation Street is working with The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) on Asha's story.

4. Debbie Webster catches Carl Webster with James Bailey

Carl and Kevin are at loggerheads again. ITV

Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) overhears Ollie discussing the dodgy MOT and wades in, exposing Carl as the mastermind.

As Kevin and Carl square up, and Eva chucks Kev out.

Carl heads to the garage and has a go at Kev for showing him up, but as the week continues, it's Carl who's thrown out of the pub by Ben!

Debbie finds Carl and James together. ITV

James Bailey (Jason Callender) finds Carl and assures him that despite his recent behaviour, he still cares about him.

But when Debbie appears, how much as she heard?

Kevin decides to make up with Debbie, while Carl uses Debbie's dementia as a way to try and get Kevin back onside, claiming she's getting worse.

What will Kevin say?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

5. Hope Dobbs accuses Jake Windass of sending her abusive messages

Hope accuses Jake. ITV

Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) takes Hope to the salon for a Halloween makeover, but Hope then receives another nasty text.

Seeing Jake laughing at something on his phone, Hope accuses him of sending the texts and storms out.

The next day, Hope finds Jake, grabbing his phone and smashing it.

Gary Windass (Mikey North) and Izzy Armstrong (Cherylee Houston) call in to discuss the feud.

But Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is clueless, with wife Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) keeping it from him to avoid adding extra stress.

So, is Hope right about Jake?

6. Theo Silverton seethes over George Shuttleworth's helping hand

Theo and Todd. ITV

Todd is dumbfounded by Theo's behaviour, and he confides in Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) that Theo is stressed about finances.

Sarah suggests Todd could sell the car and give Theo his money back, while George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) gives Theo a list of odd jobs for the house.

While George thinks he's helping by giving Theo work, Theo looks at the list with contempt.

With Theo's abuse of Todd set to get darker, will Todd get the blame?

Coronation Street has been working with Galop on the portrayal of abuse within an LGBTQ+ relationship.

