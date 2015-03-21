Coronation Street spoilers: Michelle proposes to Steve – first look pictures
But does Steve believe that Michelle would only be marrying him out of a sense of pity?
We may have already been assured that the wedding of Steve McDonald and Michelle Connor is scheduled for the summer – but don’t expect it to be an easy road to the altar.
Scenes to be shown in the coming weeks will see Steve (Simon Gregson) hit with a massive tax bill that jeopardises his ownership of the Rovers. But in the midst of his financial crisis, Steve ends up proposing to girlfriend Michelle (Kym Marsh), who is left wondering whether it’s the right time for them to be wed.
In the episode to air on Sunday 29 March, Steve will be thrown when Michelle mentions a long engagement. Does she really want to marry him? Has she only agreed out of a sense of pity?
With Michelle not wanting to pressurise Steve, she comments that there’s no rush to buy an engagement ring, a statement that makes Steve’s doubts multiply. Convinced that his current mental health problems have made him a burden, Steve calls off the engagement!
But it’s a move that only encourages Michelle to fight for her true love and she sets about preparing a surprise for him. On the night that Sean and Billy are holding their butlers’ auction, Lloyd steers Steve to the Rovers, where he finds the back room romantically decorated with candles.
More like this
Michelle follows him into the bar and the auction grinds to a halt as she passionately professes her love for Steve and then gets down on one knee and proposes. Will Steve accept?
Watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.