In the episode to air on Sunday 29 March, Steve will be thrown when Michelle mentions a long engagement. Does she really want to marry him? Has she only agreed out of a sense of pity?

With Michelle not wanting to pressurise Steve, she comments that there’s no rush to buy an engagement ring, a statement that makes Steve’s doubts multiply. Convinced that his current mental health problems have made him a burden, Steve calls off the engagement!

But it’s a move that only encourages Michelle to fight for her true love and she sets about preparing a surprise for him. On the night that Sean and Billy are holding their butlers’ auction, Lloyd steers Steve to the Rovers, where he finds the back room romantically decorated with candles.

Michelle follows him into the bar and the auction grinds to a halt as she passionately professes her love for Steve and then gets down on one knee and proposes. Will Steve accept?

Watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

