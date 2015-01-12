But a dramatic minibus crash to be screened next week will see Steve finally reveal his diagnosis of depression to Michelle, paving the way for a reconciliation and a rekindling of their romance.

Speaking about the upcoming nuptials, Kym Marsh said: “It makes total sense for the characters. Simon and I love working together and no one likes seeing us broken up. Apart from Tracy.

“I’m delighted with the storyline. But it’ll be weird because I’ve been Michelle Connor for nearly nine years now.”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the kind of wedding Michelle would want, Marsh added:

“She’s not a very showy person. She’d want all her family there and her friends too. But she’s more a camper van girl than a horse-and-carriage girl. Michelle would marry Steve at the bottom of the garden in a shed.”

