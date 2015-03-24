But despite Faye's daughter Miley being born safely, it seems that the problems for the Windass family are only just beginning. "Faye doesn't choose the name for a while because she's in denial," says actress Debbie Rush. "But Anna, being the type of mother she is, desperately wants Faye to bond with the baby."

Whether Faye will come to accept her newborn remains to be seen, but Rush has nothing but praise for Ellie Leach, who plays her screen daughter. "She listens to absolutely everything. She’s like a little sponge. Her mum and her chaperone are both great – we’ve all just chatted as we’ve gone along and taken each step as it’s come. But she’s been amazing. She really has."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

