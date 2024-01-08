Coronation Street in schedule shake-up tonight amid FA Cup
Tonight's (8th January) showdown between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United will air in the soap's place.
Fans of Coronation Street may be at something of a loss at 8pm today, as the soap will not be airing its usual Monday episode.
ITV1's schedule has been shaken up tonight (Monday 8th January 2024) due to the FA Cup match between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United, coverage of which will start at 7:30pm on the channel.
However, fans don't need to worry that the soap will be cut back to two episodes this week as, instead of airing its episodes of Monday, Wednesday and Friday as usual, it will air episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday instead.
This means that the episode meant for tonight will instead air at 8pm tomorrow, Tuesday 9th January on ITV1, with Wednesday and Friday's episodes airing as normal.
This is by no means the first time the soap has had to change its scheduling due to live sporting fixtures, with episodes often moving to make way for live football or rugby.
Tomorrow's episode of the soap is set to see Evelyn seeking proof of Terry's illegal dog breeding, while Dev's plan for the twins' birthday fails to impress.
Elsewhere, it was today announced that Iain MacLeod, who has acted as Coronation Street's series producer for the past five years, has been promoted to Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV, meaning he will also be in charge of Emmerdale going forward.
During his time working on Corrie, MacLeod has overseen storylines such as Sinead Tinker's cancer diagnosis and marriage to Daniel Osbourne, the introduction of the Bailey family, and Geoff's coercive control of Yasmeen.
