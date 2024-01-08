However, fans don't need to worry that the soap will be cut back to two episodes this week as, instead of airing its episodes of Monday, Wednesday and Friday as usual, it will air episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday instead.

This means that the episode meant for tonight will instead air at 8pm tomorrow, Tuesday 9th January on ITV1, with Wednesday and Friday's episodes airing as normal.

Jamie Foster as Terry Fensley and Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Tuesday's episode of Coronation Street. Danielle Baguley/ITV

This is by no means the first time the soap has had to change its scheduling due to live sporting fixtures, with episodes often moving to make way for live football or rugby.

Tomorrow's episode of the soap is set to see Evelyn seeking proof of Terry's illegal dog breeding, while Dev's plan for the twins' birthday fails to impress.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elsewhere, it was today announced that Iain MacLeod, who has acted as Coronation Street's series producer for the past five years, has been promoted to Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV, meaning he will also be in charge of Emmerdale going forward.

During his time working on Corrie, MacLeod has overseen storylines such as Sinead Tinker's cancer diagnosis and marriage to Daniel Osbourne, the introduction of the Bailey family, and Geoff's coercive control of Yasmeen.

Read more:

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, on ITV1 and ITVX. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.