Coronation Street schedule changed this week as soap won't air Friday
Thankfully fans won't be missing a full week of Corrie with a tweak to the broadcasting days.
There have been plenty of soap scheduling swaps over the past few weeks and it's happening once more as Coronation Street is knocked off the schedules.
In the soap's usual slot this Friday (4th April) will be the UEFA Women's Nations League as England take on Belgium at Ashton Gate in Bristol.
The ITV soap usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but fans shouldn't fret as there will be an hour-long episode airing tonight (Thursday 3rd April) to make way for the missing episode.
The football match airing in its place is both teams' third Group A3 match, with Seema Jaswal presenting ITV's coverage and analysis from Ian Wright and Karen Carney.
There are plenty of life-changing moments and drama on the horizon for the residents of Weatherfield, as Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and mum Christina (Amy Robbins) target Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) in a nasty catfishing ruse.
Elsewhere, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) endures a distressing ordeal in hospital as she becomes the victim of racial negligence in the maternity unit and is forced to have an emergency hysterectomy, leaving her unable to have more children.
Meanwhile, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) suffers worrying symptoms and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) clashes with Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) over their mischievous kids.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.