The ITV soap usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but fans shouldn't fret as there will be an hour-long episode airing tonight (Thursday 3rd April) to make way for the missing episode.

The football match airing in its place is both teams' third Group A3 match, with Seema Jaswal presenting ITV's coverage and analysis from Ian Wright and Karen Carney.

There are plenty of life-changing moments and drama on the horizon for the residents of Weatherfield, as Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and mum Christina (Amy Robbins) target Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) in a nasty catfishing ruse.

Sally Ann Matthews as Jenny Connor, Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley and Amy Robbins as Christina. ITV

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) endures a distressing ordeal in hospital as she becomes the victim of racial negligence in the maternity unit and is forced to have an emergency hysterectomy, leaving her unable to have more children.

Meanwhile, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) suffers worrying symptoms and Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) clashes with Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) over their mischievous kids.

