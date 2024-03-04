But after colleague and friend Dee-Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) condemned Adam's actions, he felt guilty for helping evil Harvey, deleting the appeal document and handing over the CCTV footage that proved the innocence of scapegoat John.

Harvey phoned Adam and confronted him, and although Adam tried to dismiss that he was responsible, Harvey warned him to watch his back, before making an ominous call for have someone dealt with that very day.

In the midst of all this, Adam reminisced with Sarah on the 4th anniversary of their wedding, and told her that he didn't want a divorce - he wanted to try again. Sarah was emotional and ran off, with her daughter Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) telling him off for upsetting her mum.

Adam was mowed down thanks to Harvey ITV

But when a car sped towards the trio, Adam pushed Bethany and Sarah out of harm's way, and was struck down himself! Sarah was distraught as she checked on Adam while Bethany called an ambulance, but at the hospital, Adam was confirmed to be stable, conscious and doing well.

Adam's uncle Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and father Ken Barlow (William Roache) arrived, and Adam was quizzed by a police officer, who wondered if the driver of the car had intended to cause deliberate harm.

Playing it down, Adam claimed he wasn't so sure, but it was clear to viewers that he knew exactly who was behind this 'accident' - Harvey.

In the waiting room, Sarah confided in Bethany that seeing Adam in peril had changed her outlook on their failed marriage. Visiting Adam's bedside, Sarah thanked Adam for saving her daughter's life, and promised that she would find a way to thank him.

She then suggested they hold off on the divorce and see how they really feel after a bit more time. But instead of agreeing, a tormented Adam ordered Sarah to get herself, Bethany and young son Harry away from Weatherfield, as they were all in danger.

Adam explained that Sarah had been the target that day, and it was thanks to his work for Harvey that the accident has happened.

Sarah was incredulous that Adam had been so stupid, and was disgusted over what his behaviour had led to. With Sarah's offer now void, Adam will be left kicking himself for getting involved with Harvey and putting the woman he loves at risk.

Is this the last he's heard from Harvey?

