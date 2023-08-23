But when a follower called Liv urged him to drop his trousers and snap pictures, Ryan was spooked and told her no. Tonight, though, the idea lingered as Ryan felt the pressure of no longer earning.

After promising his aunt Carla Barlow (Alison King) he would buy the shopping, Ryan caught up with Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) outside the Rovers.

When Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) pleaded for help over a mini-crisis behind the bar, Ryan stepped in to help. As they chatted, Sean discussed a friend who was taking explicit photos for cash, giving Ryan food for thought.

Daisy tried to pay Ryan for his help, but when he declined, she offered to buy him a drink later. The day took a turn, though, when Ryan bumped into Daisy's partner Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) just as the latter was moving boxes into the builder's yard flat.

When Daniel let slip that he and Daisy were moving in, and might eventually turn the spare room into a nursery, Ryan was clearly affected by the news.

Ryan failed to turn up to meet Daisy, who called round at the flat to check on him. He congratulated Daisy on her new place, and handed her the bottle of wine he had actually bought for Carla's dinner.

Hurt to think that Daisy was moving on while he felt so stuck, Ryan fired up his laptop and signed up to O-Vidz with a new profile. He dropped his pants and began taking photos, which he uploaded.

Yet he pondered just how far he should go, and later found that he had been paid for his photos.

But when the photos of his abs attracted comments, suggesting he was too skinny, Ryan grabbed the steroids he had kept hidden away, and injected himself again before lifting some weights. Is Ryan putting himself in serious danger?

Coronation Street worked with ASTI and the Katie Piper Foundation on the acid attack storyline. For support and information, visit their websites.

