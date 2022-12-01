The Precinct has been mentioned by the cobbles' characters for years but finally viewers will get to see what that illusive shopping centre looks like.

Today (1st December 2022), Coronation Street unveiled an exciting part of the set which will expand Weatherfield even more.

RadioTimes.com attended the official opening of the Weatherfield Precinct, which was also attended by several Coronation Street cast members including Jack P Shepherd (who plays David Platt), Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe), Antony Cotton (Sean Tully), Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew), Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee Dee Bailey), Tanisha Gorey (Asha Alahan), Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow), James Craven (Aaron Sandford), Harriet Bibby (Summer Spellman) and Colson Smith (Craig Tinker).

Filming will start on the Precinct from next week, just nine months since building started on the new set. Viewers can expect to see the shopping centre from January 13th.

Aside from local shops and units, the two storey construction also features maisonettes, a staircase (from the original Underworld set) and a balcony. There's also a children's park and play area which allows for a new location to film on.

Children's play area on Coronation Street's new Weatherfield Precinct. Danielle Baguley/ITV

The Precinct won't look like it's just been built either, as the Coronation Street design and construction teams have worked hard to age the set, making it look like it's been there for years and to echo the 1960s history of Precincts in the UK.

One key location from the off is the charity shop, which will provide a new workplace for residents as Roy Cropper (David Neilson) and Evelyn Plumber (Maureen Lipman) take up a volunteering role.

Coronation Street's new Weatherfield Precinct. Danielle Baguley/ITV

Speaking about the new set, producer Iain MacLeod said: "Hats off to our design and construction teams who have conjured a totally convincing new precinct for our drama! They took their inspiration from Salford’s many real-world, late 20th century shopping areas and what they have created is a brilliant, characterful space to tell a diverse range of stories.

"Expect to see teens hanging out at the dessert shop, families enjoying the play area and, after dark, a rogues’ gallery, up to shady business in the ginnels. I am really excited by the arrival on screen of this much discussed but never seen corner of the Weatherfield universe."

More like this

Coronation Street's new Weatherfield Precinct includes Gregory Pope Foundation charity shop. Danielle Baguley/ITV

Speaking about the process of bringing the Precinct to life, head of design Rosie Mullins added: "Back in 2013 Coronation Street moved into its new home at Media City. With this move came exciting potential to continue to develop and expand our Weatherfield community onsite. The first expansion came in the form of Victoria Street and Weatherfield Police Station builds back in 2018.

"In February 2021 I set about the first pencil drawings for a very exciting new exterior build - Weatherfield Precinct. We have often heard about this precinct and although we have filmed over the years at a range of shopping locations, we had never established our own Weatherfield Precinct. It had always intrigued me - what would it look like and who would we find there?"

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mullins continued: "In this Precinct we find an array of businesses, a playground, residential flats, a small ginnel, Weatherfield community hub and a very colourful community recycling centre. Working with Iain on what the writing team needs from the Precinct has meant that we have managed to pack so much into this new set!

"I cannot wait to see the arrival on screen of Sweety Nuff dessert & milkshake shop, Gregory Pope Foundation Charity Shop, Rutlands bakery, Pound Outlet and Bargainanza Pawnbrokers."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.