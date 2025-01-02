Coronation Street legend teases potential return after previously being asked back
Could Eva Price be heading back to Weatherfield?
One of Coronation Street's most beloved characters, Eva Price, could be returning to the cobbles - although not yet.
Catherine Tyldesley, who played the character from 2011 to 2018, has revealed that she has been asked back to the soap on multiple occasions, and while she hasn't yet taken up the offer, she certainly hasn't ruled it out.
Speaking to Prima, Tyldesley said: "Coronation Street feels like forever ago, but I always look back with such great fondness. They’ve asked me to go back a couple of times over the years, and it just so happened that I was busy with other projects.
"But if they approached me with an amazing storyline and the time was right, of course I’d go back. So it’s always a case of never say never."
Eva's departure storyline saw her leaving to live in France with baby Susie, while Adam Barlow decided to stay behind in Weatherfield.
Tyldesley has recently been seen starring in The Good Ship Murder, a Channel 5 crime drama which also stars Shayne Ward and is set on a cruise ship.
That show recently returned for a Christmas special following its first season back in 2023, while a second season is on the way in 2025 and a third season has also been confirmed.
One of that show's stars, Claire Sweeney, won't be back for season 2 - funnily enough, because of scheduling conflicts with her own work on Coronation Street.
It certainly wouldn't be unusual for a soap to bring back a long-departed character - after all, EastEnders just announced that Ross Kemp would be returning to Albert Square as Grant Mitchell in 2025, after previous stints on the show between 1990 and 1999 and between 2005 and 2006, plus a brief return in 2016.
