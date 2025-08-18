It all starts when his girlfriend Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) prepares to take a meeting with Underworld client Eli - only for him to be late because Kit, of all people, stopped him and insisted on searching his car!

When Kit later interrupts the meeting, Eli is furious to realise his connection to Sarah, but she's undeterred and orders Kit away before locking Eli in the office so she can finish her pitch.

Meanwhile, DI Costello, who is behaving shiftier every time we see him, urges Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) not to spend too much time around Kit beyond work, as he'd hate her to be dragged down with him.

Lisa is baffled, but there are other concerns ahead for Kit when David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) hands over Kit's details to Eli.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What has happened in between?

Well, we'll see that Eli has accused Sarah of sexual harassment, leaving factory owner Carla Connor (Alison King) annoyed as she ends up having to give Eli a discount.

Tune in now on ITVX, or from 8pm on ITV1, for the full story, but we can confirm that Kit will threaten Eli, eventually getting off lightly when he's accused of intimidation.

On Wednesday (20th August), Kit ends up telling Sarah that Costello warned him off investigating a link between an old case of the late Becky Swain's and a new one.

As Kit has been working on it in secret, what might he uncover?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.