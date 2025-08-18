Coronation Street stirs up fresh trouble for scheming Kit Green in ITVX edition
Kit's up to no good again.
*Warning: Spoilers for Monday 18th August's episode of Coronation Street, available now on ITVX.*
Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) was once again at the centre of trouble thanks to his latest scheming act in Monday's (18th August 2025) Coronation Street.
It all starts when his girlfriend Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) prepares to take a meeting with Underworld client Eli - only for him to be late because Kit, of all people, stopped him and insisted on searching his car!
When Kit later interrupts the meeting, Eli is furious to realise his connection to Sarah, but she's undeterred and orders Kit away before locking Eli in the office so she can finish her pitch.
Meanwhile, DI Costello, who is behaving shiftier every time we see him, urges Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) not to spend too much time around Kit beyond work, as he'd hate her to be dragged down with him.
Lisa is baffled, but there are other concerns ahead for Kit when David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) hands over Kit's details to Eli.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
What has happened in between?
Well, we'll see that Eli has accused Sarah of sexual harassment, leaving factory owner Carla Connor (Alison King) annoyed as she ends up having to give Eli a discount.
Tune in now on ITVX, or from 8pm on ITV1, for the full story, but we can confirm that Kit will threaten Eli, eventually getting off lightly when he's accused of intimidation.
On Wednesday (20th August), Kit ends up telling Sarah that Costello warned him off investigating a link between an old case of the late Becky Swain's and a new one.
As Kit has been working on it in secret, what might he uncover?
Read more:
- Coronation Street airs last-minute twist for Swarla proposal saga in ITVX release
- Coronation Street airs shock Gary Windass cliffhanger in ITVX release
- Coronation Street kicks off heartwarming proposal story for Swarla in ITVX release
- 7 Coronation Street spoilers: Tracy catches out cheating Abi and Carl and Debbie collapses
- Coronation Street confirms new owners of the Rovers with EastEnders and Shameless stars
- Coronation Street favourite 'set to return as new Rovers Return landlady'
- Coronation Street icon confirmed to be leaving soap 39 years after debut
- Coronation Street airs exit for troublesome character in ITVX release
- Coronation Street character tipped to be killed off in "explosive scenes" after 11 dramatic years in ITV soap
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.