Hope had begged her parents , Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) to put a stop to the book, having already been teased at school. A journalist had tricked Hope into revealing some secrets, but any attempts to get the book cancelled failed miserably.

Troubled youngster Hope Stape (Isabella Flanagan) sought out the book about her father John's murderous crimes in tonight's Coronation Street (9th November) as events took another turn.

Tyrone then made things worse by attacking the author at a local event, and when the video of him slapping the other man went viral, the book's release was brought forward.

Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) met with Ty and Fiz to explain he would be speaking to a libel lawyer about their case; but he later had to break the news that the costs to try and quash the book would be eye-wateringly expensive.

Fiz and Tyrone despaired, and were left to tell an upset Hope that the book was going ahead after all. And when the police arrived to arrest Tyrone for assault, thanks to the popularity of the video, it looked like the family were destined for disaster.

Hope hid out at her uncle Chesney Brown's (Sam Aston) house and refused to come home, until Fiz gave her a heartwarming reminder of all the ways in which Tyrone had been there for her.

Later, Tyrone returned home with a caution – but Fiz was intent on finding out where his sudden bursts of violence had come from. She quizzed him on whether it had anything to do with his abusive ex, Kirsty Soames (Natalie Gumede).

But the truth was, Tyrone was sick of being walked all over, reminding Fiz of how Aaron Sandford's (James Craven) dad had behaved at the garage, and that Tyrone couldn't even protect Fiz from the threats.

Fiz gently explained that she loved who he was, and didn't need him to turn to violence for her. So it looked like the couple were back on track – but nearby, Hope was listening in.

She looked down at her tablet, which showed the front cover of the John Stape book. Looking thoughtful, it seemed that Hope was growing keen to read it.

Is Hope set to spiral further?

