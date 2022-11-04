Earlier in the week, Hope was left upset over comments about her biological dad at school. When Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) later banned son Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) from being friends with Hope, Tyrone sought him out and attacked him .

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) made a big promise that he surely won't be able to keep in tonight's Coronation Street (4th November), as he vowed to stop the publication of the John Stape book to protect daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan).

With Ty's actions only making matters worse so far, he continued to make mistakes as the ITV soap returned tonight.

Before that, though, Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) met with Tyrone and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine), telling them that they may be able to take out an injunction on the journalist who duped Hope into talking to them.

Tyrone (Alan Halsall) lashes out at Nick (Ben Price) in Coronation Street. ITV

At school, Hope told Sam she couldn't talk to him, but Sam stopped long enough to inform her about what Tyrone did to Nick. Sam then gently explained that he didn't want to get into trouble, so he wouldn't be able to speak to her again.

Hope was furious over Tyrone's behaviour, and stormed into the house to call her dad an idiot. Fiz reprimanded Hope for her rudeness, and she responded by shaming Tyrone for punching Sam's dad. Tyrone accepted that what he did was wrong, and said he would try to make things right. Unfortunately for him, his apology to Nick had already been badly received.

Meanwhile, after a chat with Hope, Fiz discovered a secret about Sam. She paid Nick a visit, revealing that Sam hadn't stopped writing to evil Harvey Monroe (Will Mellor) after all. Nick was angry with Sam, but Sam wanted answers from his mum's killer. Nick tried to make him understand that Harvey would not give him what he wanted, before warning him that this was an end to the matter.

As for Hope, she was subdued as the family sat down for dinner. Talking about the upcoming book and how this will affect her life, Tyrone revealed that they were trying to put a stop to it. Hope asked him to promise the book would not be released, and Ty found himself agreeing.

Fiz despaired, asking what they were going to do when the book was inevitably published. Has Tyrone set Hope up for more trauma?

