Coronation Street's Geoff and Yasmeen chicken storyline attracts over 300 Ofcom complaints
The latest twist in Geoff and Yasmeen's domestic abuse storyline has received a backlash from viewers
Coronation Street's latest cruel twist in Yasmeen and Geoff's domestic abuse storyline has attracted 359 Ofcom complaints, after Yasmeen was unwittingly fed her own pet chicken.
Last week, viewers were shocked when a vindictive Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) decided to kill and cook his wife's chicken, Charlotte, after Yasmeen (Shelley King) told him that she hadn't been able to afford any meat for their evening meal, and he ordered her to go upstairs.
Geoff eventually called for her to come downstairs, apologising to Yasmeen for his previous outburst, before encouraging her to tuck into the chicken he'd prepared for them, checking to see whether she thought the meat was too "dry".
After she had reassured him that the bird was cooked perfectly, he replied: “I thought she might be a bit dry being an older bird. At least she's fed us one last time."
He then raised a toast to Charlotte, while a horrified Yasmeen spat out her mouthful and ran to the bathroom.
"We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules," Ofcom has revealed, "but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."
The storyline also caused viewers to take to Twitter to express their thoughts on Geoff's actions, with one calling him a "disgusting individual". Another fan praised the show for portraying the "very important" story.
If you've been affected by Yasmeen's storyline, you can visit this site.
