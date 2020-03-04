Geoff eventually called for her to come downstairs, apologising to Yasmeen for his previous outburst, before encouraging her to tuck into the chicken he'd prepared for them, checking to see whether she thought the meat was too "dry".

After she had reassured him that the bird was cooked perfectly, he replied: “I thought she might be a bit dry being an older bird. At least she's fed us one last time."

He then raised a toast to Charlotte, while a horrified Yasmeen spat out her mouthful and ran to the bathroom.

"We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules," Ofcom has revealed, "but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."

The storyline also caused viewers to take to Twitter to express their thoughts on Geoff's actions, with one calling him a "disgusting individual". Another fan praised the show for portraying the "very important" story.

If you've been affected by Yasmeen's storyline, you can visit this site.

