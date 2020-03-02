On screen, Shona left in January 2020 following her shooting in the Christmas Day siege.

The ordeal left her with severe memory loss and she was sent to a specialist unit in Leeds to help with what happened.

What's more, Coronation Street left fans with a bit of a cliffhanger, as Shona completely forgot who her family was and told David she didn't love him anymore.

But there could be some resolution in the coming weeks as Corrie's Twitter account revealed a delightful clip with Goulding just last week.

The tweet read: "Guess who was back filming with us this week? We've missed you @juliagoulding."

She could be seen in a big red parka, clearly keeping warm in the Manchester winter.

The actress gleefully said: "Hi everyone, you may be wondering why I'm wearing my Coronation Street warm coat... it's 'cause Shona's back!"

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their delight at Goulding's return, with one saying: "Ah, what fantastic news! Great to see her!"

Another shared: "Ahhhh there she is and looking fab!! Cannot wait to see Julia back love her."

"That's fantastic aww bless you. You are definitely missed on screen. Looking great," commented a third.

It's currently unknown exactly when we'll see Shona back on screen, but with filming schedules, we could reasonably expect to see her in five or six weeks, making an Easter comeback an exciting prospect indeed.

But will Shona have a happy return? Or will David struggle to move on from all the pain over the past come months?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers