However, while smug Ray revelled in poaching the garage as part of his blackmail plot, could a callback to a similar storyline suggest Abi will eventually get revenge on the creepy Crosby?

"Ray's not finished yet," Carman told RadioTimes.com recently in an exclusive interview. "There is definitely more to come - and something is afoot!" References in Wednesday's episode to Kevin's ex-partner Anna Windass being forced to sleep with evil Pat Phelan to pay off a debt a few years ago got us thinking about how that vendetta ended - with Anna reclaiming the power and stabbing the scumbag to death.

Admittedly it took a few years, and a great deal of gaslighting from Phelan, to get there, but ultimately Anna was triumphant and turned from being a victim of a misogynist, horrid high-rolling alpha male to reclaiming the power and bumping him off. Are rotten Ray and emotional Abi being lined up as the next Anna and Pat?

Happily, by Friday 28th February, Kev and Abi are back on track, thanks to an intervention from Sally Metcalfe who orchestrates a romantic dinner for her ex and BFF so they can make amends.

But Carman's warning that Ray has more to play is most intriguing. Keep your eye on the new owner of Webster's Autos…

