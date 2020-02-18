And according to official Coronation Street spoilers, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for the pair.

In the coming week, Abi and Kevin solidify their romance in light of Ray's evil hold over them.

Although there will be plenty of cute scenes between the pair, they will also be put to the test by Ray - will they make it through?

According to actress Carman, she's not even sure they should, as she has cast doubts over their union.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Carman revealed: "He is kind of her dream man, but also she can't help herself and she's a bit sparky - a bit wild.

"I'm not sure if he'll be enough for her in the long run. She has a big old red push button when it comes to self-destruction."

Carman continued: "Either way, I'll be happy as an actor because either I'm getting to have scenes with Mike or I'm getting to row with him. It's fine by me, either way!"

But what does she make of their relationship personally?

"I love that they're together because I love what that will bring," Carman admitted. "But I'm all about ruffling feathers and causing a bit of havoc because it's more fun.

"I'm really happy that it's happened. It's great working with Mike - him and Al [Alan Halsall] they're just brilliant. I'm really happy I'm working with a Corrie legend."

Will Kevin and Abi ever get their happily ever after? Or are they doomed to fail?

