And in a future episode, Yasmeen has her suspicions confirmed when Geoff starts lambasting Yasmeen for negative reviews in Speed Daal.

As a result, he stops her from attending work, and it isn't until Alya goes on a grammar hunt that she realises Geoff has been making the reviews up.

She spots the same spelling mistakes Geoff made in the menu at work and quickly realised he was behind it all.

Heading to see Yasmeen, Alya is disheartened to see her grandmother siding with Geoff, who then insists that Alya sell the couple her share of the business - a suggestion that she has no intention of taking up.

Alya finds numerous withdrawals from the Speed Daal accounts and speaks to Ryan and Eileen about the issue - with Eileen telling her that Geoff had previously locked his wife in a magic box.

She is then forced with a dilemma - what should she do next, given that Yasmeen seems unwilling to admit that she is being manipulated?

Is this finally the end of Yasmeen's torment? Perhaps not, as Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod told us there's still more harrowing events to come in this devastating storyline...

