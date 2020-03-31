His coercive behaviour has driven a wedge between Yasmeen and her family and friends, particularly granddaughter Alya Nazir and pal Cathy Matthews. Geoff has also taken control of his spouse's finances, secretly siphoning off money from her bank account, installed secret spy cameras in their home, cheated on her with escorts and, in one of the most talked-about soap moments of 2020 so far, killed and served her pet chicken Charlotte for dinner.

By next week Yasmeen has had enough of her hubby's antics and marches over to Alya, admitting her relative was right all along to be suspicious of the menacing magician. However, worrying messages start flooding her phone from distraught Geoff suggesting he is contemplating taking his own life, so Mrs M rushes back home.

Disconcerted to find a trashed living room, drops of blood but no sign of the man himself, Yasmeen panics. The police get involved, and on Wednesday 8th April the worried wife meets up with officers and learns some shocking things about Geoff's criminal past.

It's clear Yasmeen is in danger, but where exactly is Geoff? Has he actually done the unthinkable and taken his own life? Could Yasmeen be implicated in his death if he has? What else does she discuss with the cops? And is there more to this unsettling situation than meets the eye?

