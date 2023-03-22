In tonight's (Wednesday 22nd March) double bill, the character played by Dame Maureen Lipman received sad news about her trusted companion, 10-year-old greyhound Cerberus.

Evelyn Plummer had to bid farewell to her pet friend in heartbreaking scenes of Coronation Street .

After the pup vomited all night, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) convinced his grandma to bring the dog to the vets. Initially hesitant, Evelyn caved when Cerberus was too weak to greet her in his usual, cheerful way.

At the vet clinic, the doctor insisted on keeping Cerberus for further tests after noticing his stomach and lymph nodes were swollen.

Later on, Evelyn opened up to Roy (David Neilson) about Cerberus's health, with the café owner making a confession.

He admitted to having dropped an Eccles cake the previous day, fearing that Cerberus may have taken a bite of the berry-filled pastry. Knowing berries are poisonous for dogs, Evelyn accused Roy of being careless and left when she received a call from the vet surgery.

Roy came clean about having contributed to Cerberus's poor health in Coronation Street. ITV

Unfortunately, the tests confirmed Cerberus had kidney failure. The vet presented Evelyn and Tyrone with some options, remarking how treatment wouldn't improve the dog's quality of life and just prolong his suffering. The humane thing to do, he suggested, would be to put him to sleep.

A devastated Evelyn agreed, and she and Tyrone said their goodbyes to Cerberus before he could receive the injection.

"In sickness and in health, nothing but unconditional love and unquestioning loyalty," Evelyn said as she petted Cerberus, with Tyrone calling him "a proper legend".

"Don't worry, I'll look after your mumma," he continued. "You'll just go find my Monica," he added, referring to his beloved greyhound who passed away in 2006.

Overwhelmed, Tyrone stormed out of the consultation room. A distraught Evelyn had the chance for one final sharp-tongued remark before Cerberus slipped away, telling him to "stay clear" of Tyrone's dog.

"By all accounts, Monica was a lunatic. You stay clear of her," she told her pup. "Thank you for being such a good boy," she then added, tearing up. "You are the prince of Weatherfield."

In the final scenes, a guilt-driven Roy had a chat with Tyrone, who reassured him that Cerberus's kidneys weren't in great shape to begin with. Still ashamed he could've played a part in his friend's pet's untimely demise, he went to see Evelyn who reacted coldly.

Despite Roy apologising profusely, Evelyn informed him that their friendship was "dead" and asked him to leave.

