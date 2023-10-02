As Billy emotionally said his vows to "My Paul," and a joyful Paul repeated the sentiment, Billy was overjoyed and the happy couple danced in each other's arms as they returned to the reception. But there's a twist in this tale.

Unfortunately, same-sex marriage still does not have the approval of the church. So as Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby) dropped a Polaroid photo on the premises, there are huge repercussions for Billy!

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media at a recent press event, Brocklebank tells us what happens next.

"That Polaroid camera - if only she'd left it at home!" he laughs, adding: "It's all to do with Reg, who we never actually meet, but Reg the verger has stirred the pot, it's Reg that finds the Polaroid on the floor.

Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman in Coronation Street. ITV

"The Bishop is willing to turn a bit of a blind eye, but naughty Reg decides that he is going to share the photograph on various forms of social media which causes, obviously, a bit of a stir," reveals Brocklebank.

"[The Bishop] actually says that this not necessarily his point of view, [but] he does have to be seen to be doing something about it, because we have broken church rules. We have gone against what we are allowed to do.

More like this

"And Billy being an Arch Deacon, realistically he should have been a little more responsible," admits the actor. "But I do like the fact that Billy [says] 'You know what, this is my personal journey, these are our choices, Paul is obviously unwell, these were the reasons we did it, time is not on our side'. And the Bishop suspends him!"

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brocklebank adds that Billy is maybe a bit too impulsive here, which is what leads to the Bishop's decision: "He probably shouldn't have bobbed onto Radio Weatherfield!

"Billy is a sensible character, but he's also a human being. Just because he's a vicar or an Arch Deacon, it doesn't mean that he can't have...he's certainly flawed, and I think Billy feels that there is ultimately a responsibility to be able to not just defend his actions but to explain them."

While we'll have to wait and see how Billy fares in the aftermath, the star is happy to be involved in Coronation Street's first same-sex wedding. Paul and Billy may not be the first LGBT couple to attempt to marry in the ITV soap, but they are the first to say 'I do'!

Grooms Billy and Paul with family and friends after their church ceremony in Coronation Street. ITV

"I'm thrilled!," he beams. "It amazes me that this is the first one, to be perfectly honest. Corrie's always been such a trailblazer, in terms of the LGBT thing. Hayley - I mean, how long ago is that? And obviously Sean, Todd, and all these historical characters in the show.

"So I'm amazed that this is the first one, but I'm thrilled to be part of it. What an honour to be part of Corrie's first ever, not just male, gay wedding, but successful one - one that actually happens!"

For information and support on all aspects of motor neurone disease, visit the MND Association's website or call the charity on 0808 802 6262.

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights on ITV. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.