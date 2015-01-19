ITV yesterday released a statement stating it was "investigating" and today it was confirmed that Katie Redford has been dropped: "Coronation Street have taken the decision to recast the role of Bethany Platt."

Redford's replacement has yet to be announced, although it is understood producers already have someone in mind for the role.

Viewers last saw Bethany Platt on the cobbles eight years ago when her mother, Sarah-Louise Platt, emigrated to Milan. Actress Tina O'Brien will once again be playing her mum, who follows rebellious Bethany back to Britain after she runs away.

More like this

On Friday, ITV promised that teenage Bethany would be "full of mischief": "Bethany is an unpredictable force of nature who will bring joy and chaos in equal measure, turning their household upside down.

Advertisement

"Life has just got a lot more interesting for the Platts and anyone who crosses Bethany's path."