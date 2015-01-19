Coronation Street Bethany Platt actress dropped after claims emerge she lied about her age
Just three days after being unveiled as a new star of the cobbles Katie Redford is to be replaced after an ITV investigation
Only three days after being cast in Coronation Street, the actress due to play Gail McIntyre's granddaughter Bethany Platt has been dropped from the ITV soap after claims emerged that she lied about her age to get the part.
On Friday, ITV announced that 19-year-old actress Katie Redford was to play the 14 year-old character when she returns to Weatherfield this spring. Yet over the weekend fans unearthed evidence suggesting that Redford was older than 19, including a CV that listed her birth as March 2nd 1989. This would make Redford, who is a newcomer to TV, 25 – 11 years older than the character she has been cast to play, and six years older than her audition age. A spokesperson for the actress later confirmed she auditioned "as a 19 year-old".
ITV yesterday released a statement stating it was "investigating" and today it was confirmed that Katie Redford has been dropped: "Coronation Street have taken the decision to recast the role of Bethany Platt."
Redford's replacement has yet to be announced, although it is understood producers already have someone in mind for the role.
Viewers last saw Bethany Platt on the cobbles eight years ago when her mother, Sarah-Louise Platt, emigrated to Milan. Actress Tina O'Brien will once again be playing her mum, who follows rebellious Bethany back to Britain after she runs away.
On Friday, ITV promised that teenage Bethany would be "full of mischief": "Bethany is an unpredictable force of nature who will bring joy and chaos in equal measure, turning their household upside down.
"Life has just got a lot more interesting for the Platts and anyone who crosses Bethany's path."