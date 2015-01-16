Redford, 19, who has trained with the National Youth Theatre, said today: "Until I'm actually on set, I genuinely don't think it will sink in that I'm joining the cast of Coronation Street. I know it sounds cliched but it really feels like a dream come true.

"Bethany Platt is going to be such a fun and witty character to play and I hope everyone enjoys her return as much as I'm going to!"

Producer Stuart Blackburn added: “Full of mischief and with a real lust for life Bethany is an unpredictable force of nature who will bring joy and chaos in equal measure, turning their household upside down.

"Life has just got a lot more interesting for The Platts and anyone who crosses Bethany’s path.”

The character of Bethany was last seen in 2007 when she moved to Italy with her mum who had landed a job working for Gail’s half brother Stephen Reid in Milan.

Now aged 14, Bethany has been studying at an english-speaking school and has - according to show bosses - 'a fiery relationship with her mum and an eye for the boys'.

Picture credit: Jo McLintock

