One of Coronation Street's longest-running characters will be on our screens for another year of cobbles drama.

Alan Halsall, who first appeared on the ITV soap as Tyrone Dobbs in 1998, has reportedly signed on the dotted line with a big storyline ahead.

The character arrived alongside adoptive mother Jackie (Margi Clarke), though soon became somewhat of a surrogate son to Jack and Vera Duckworth (Bill Tarmey and Liz Dawn).

Halsall has reportedly signed on for another year. ITV

He was at the centre of the 50th anniversary, when first wife Molly Dobbs's (Vicky Binns) affair with his business partner Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) was exposed, and Tyrone realised that he wasn't the father of their son.

More recent storylines have included finding his drug addict birth mother Cassie Plummer (Claire Sweeney) and harridan grandmother Evelyn (Dame Maureen Lipman), fathering a child during an affair, and suffering a severe spinal cord injury following a hit and run.

The latter incident has seen him require the use of a wheelchair for mobility, while wife Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) has been left to juggle his care and looking after their three children.

In the last week she checked into the Chariot Square Hotel for a break, under the guise that she was visiting unwell mother Cilla Battersby-Brown (Wendi Peters) in Wolverhampton.

Now, The Sun reports that Halsall has signed his new contract for at least another year, with a source claiming there are "big things coming up for the soap and Tyrone" in the next 12 months.

The character's marriage to Fiz has been tested in recent weeks. ITV

Little does Ty realise, his accident was caused by Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard).

The meddling brother of Kevin has been manipulating his sister Debbie's (Sue Devaney) dementia diagnosis, has coupled up with sister-in-law Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) and is secretly sleeping with neighbour James Bailey (Jason Callender).

As this is Weatherfield, things tend not to stay secret for long!

Could Tyrone by the one who brings Carl down?

